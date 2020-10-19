Amazon to Open 2 New Fulfillment Centers in Kansas

Amazon announced plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Kansas next year. Each facility is one million square-feet and will be used to fulfill bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, and rugs.

The fulfillment centers will be located in Kansas City and Park City. Amazon also plans to open a new delivery station in Wichita, Kansas, which is expected to launch later this year.

Amazon noted that since 2010, it has created more than 4,500 jobs in Kansas and invested more than $2.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.

Amazon also announced that its 6th fulfillment center in Italy, located in Rome’s Colleferro suburb, is now operational. It said it has invested over 5.8 billion euro in Italy since 2010 and wrote, “1,600 new permanent jobs will be created by the end of 2020, reaching +8.500 employees, in more than 25 locations across Italy.”