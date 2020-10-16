Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Stamps.com Now Offers Discounts on UPS Shipping

Ina Steiner
Stamps.com
Stamps.com

Online sellers can now get 48% off UPS Ground rates through their Stamps.com account, with many common surcharges waived. The news comes as both UPS and FedEx are aggressively pursuing ecommerce opportunities, with both carriers adding 7-day delivery in January.

Stamps.com has long offered online postage that allows sellers purchase USPS shipping labels through its service. But in February 2019, the company said it no longer saw an exclusive partnership with the USPS as the right strategy. In October of last year, UPS unveiled a new collaboration between the two companies.

Today, Stamps.com announced the new partnership with UPS and told customers, “Now you can ship and manage both USPS and UPS shipments from one convenient interface.”

Sellers must enable UPS shipping in their Stamps.com account, and rates are limited to shipping from the continental US only. (Sellers should make sure they are fully aware of UPS rates and which surcharges apply, and under what circumstances.) See the full details on the Stamps.com blog.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply