Stamps.com Now Offers Discounts on UPS Shipping

Online sellers can now get 48% off UPS Ground rates through their Stamps.com account, with many common surcharges waived. The news comes as both UPS and FedEx are aggressively pursuing ecommerce opportunities, with both carriers adding 7-day delivery in January.

Stamps.com has long offered online postage that allows sellers purchase USPS shipping labels through its service. But in February 2019, the company said it no longer saw an exclusive partnership with the USPS as the right strategy. In October of last year, UPS unveiled a new collaboration between the two companies.

Today, Stamps.com announced the new partnership with UPS and told customers, “Now you can ship and manage both USPS and UPS shipments from one convenient interface.”

Sellers must enable UPS shipping in their Stamps.com account, and rates are limited to shipping from the continental US only. (Sellers should make sure they are fully aware of UPS rates and which surcharges apply, and under what circumstances.) See the full details on the Stamps.com blog.