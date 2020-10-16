Amazon Unveils Holiday Dash, Lessens Risk of Early Shopping

After wrapping up Prime Day this week, Amazon is back with another holiday promotion. In announcing Holiday Dash, Amazon encouraged customers to shop early, and it worked on making it less “risky” to do so.

Amazon reassured shoppers that they need not worry about missing out on Black Friday deals – it will launch new deals every day starting today, October 16, 2020.

“There’s no need to wait to secure great deals—with Holiday Dash, Amazon is making it easier than ever to find top gifts at amazing prices ahead of the holiday hustle.”

And shoppers need not worry about a shortened returns window – “Most items shipped now through December 31, 2020 can be returned until January 31, 2021,” Amazon said.

The press release included not only a link to the Holiday Dash landing page, but it include examples of deals, including those related to Amazon services such as Amazon Music, as well as links to gift guides, such as one highlighting small businesses.

You can see the full announcement on the AboutAmazon.com website.