EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – October 11, 2020

Dear Ina,

Well eBay put me into managed payments Wednesday 8/5 and now here is Friday 8/7 and I have my first major problem.

I have buyers who purchase multiple items all the time. I pack them together and combine shipping and immediately refund the shipping difference. PayPal is easy.

But now with managed payments it is no longer possible. According to the community boards the buyer would have to open a case against me. This is insane. Have you heard anything different?

Thanks,

Rich

Dear Ina,

PayPal appears to have stopped living up to the assurances they make. They say that complaints are usually settled in 5 days. I filed an open and shut refund case July 17 (as a buyer) with all required documentation. They messaged it would be settled by July 28.

This is August 15, and zero action. Any attempt to ask them about this leads to useless FAQs and bots.

Reybo

Dear Ina,

eBay Bucks are earned in calendar quarters. Within 15 days of the end of the quarter, eBay is supposed to issue eBay Bucks certificates. The certificates are good for 30 days.

For the quarter ended September 30, apparently eBay issued certificates around October 3(?) and they will expire on November 2, 2020. The certificate amount and number of days until expiration can sometimes be seen when you first log on – a temporary green banner appears at the top of the screen. You can also see the eBay Bucks amount and expiration date on any Checkout screen.

However, as of today, October 9, there have been no eBay Messages, emails, eBay Announcements, NOR ANY CERTIFICATES APPEARING IN THE EBAY BUCKS PAGE stating that eBay Bucks certificates have been issued. In fact, on a user’s eBay Bucks page, no certificate at all appears and if you select “Certificates Only” under “Activity” you get a message that states “You don’t have any eBay Bucks certificates to spend.”

Another way eBay can thwart and throttle back the awareness of promised rewards.

M.

