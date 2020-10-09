Staples Welcomes Returns from Other Retailers

Shoppers will be able to return unwanted items purchased from retailers at their local Staples store thanks to a new partnership with Optoro.

The Express Returns service will roll out early next year, and shoppers who purchase items from Optoro customers (which include Best Buy, Ikea, Target – and Staples itself), can process a return online and drop off their unwanted items at Staples and other sites in the network.

Not only does this provide convenience to customers, Optoro said, it also helps retailers. By processing returns online, shoppers can skip the line when returning their item, providing a safer experience for store workers.

The Optoro-Staples matchup is similar to Amazon’s partnership with Kohl’s, which accepts returns from Amazon customers and packs and ships them back to the marketplace at no charge to customers.

The hope for retailers engaging in such partnerships is that customers coming in to drop off their returns will do some shopping while there.

In January, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said the Amazon returns program was working. “We’re seeing the traffic. We’re getting new customers.”

Amazon also offers the “free, no-box returns” service at its own physical stores (Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star); Whole Foods Markets; and The UPS Store. (Returns are also free at AmazonFresh Pickup, and Amazon Hub Locker+ locations, but boxes are required for those returns.)

Optoro helps retailers handle returns, but its services go further:

“Our data-driven Returns Management solution directs the movement of inventory across the reverse supply chain to the most profitable destination, reducing costs and improving speed-to-stock while decreasing landfill waste. Finally, our ReCommerce solution unlocks maximum value by connecting returned inventory with buyers on outlet and secondary channels.”

You can learn more about Optoro returns solutions on the Optoro.com website.