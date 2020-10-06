Mercari Expands Postmates Delivery Service to NYC

Mercari expanded its same-day delivery service to New York City. The mobile selling app had launched a 3-month pilot program with Postmates in San Francisco.

Sellers pay for shipping on Mercari, and the Postmates service through Mercari Now is offered for a flat rate of $10.99.

“The same-day, contactless delivery service, powered by leading on-demand delivery platform Postmates, makes selling and buying on Mercari faster, safer and easier than ever before,” Mercari announced.

John Lagerling, Mercari CEO in the US, said New York was one of Mercari’s most engaged and loyal communities. “More than ever, New Yorkers are looking for a safer and easier way to declutter without the meetup,” he said. “Launching Mercari Now in Manhattan and Brooklyn will let New Yorkers do just that. You can now sell to neighbors in your borough within hours — without leaving home.”

Sellers in eligible areas have the option to select home pickup with Mercari Now – Once their item sells, Mercari will match the seller’s availability with the buyer’s.

Things are handled a little differently in New York than in San Francisco.

San Francisco: “Items listed with Mercari Now must weigh less than 50 lbs and fit into the trunk of a Prius (59″ x 35″ x 15″) if you’re selling in San Francisco.”

New York City: “For sellers in Brooklyn and Manhattan, we’ll ask you to note whether your item is small, medium, or large. For small and medium items, Postmates will use a walker, biker, or someone on a scooter. For large items, Postmates will send a driver to get your item. It’s perfect for bulky items that are too expensive to ship.”

You can find more information on Mercari.com.