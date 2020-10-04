eBay Implements New Protection Policy in Australia

eBay launched a new policy in Australia on October 1, 2020. The marketplace will automatically refund buyers for items valued up to $15 in case of Item Not Received claims and will absorb the cost of the refund under the following circumstances:

The item was sent using an eBay-integrated carrier;

The shipment has at least one valid tracking event (i.e. an acceptance scan).

For items valued over $15, eBay will automatically resolve the claim if it’s asked to get involved, and in certain circumstances, it will absorb the cost of a refund and spare the seller a defect.

However, it’s also cracking down on sellers who don’t upload valid tracking for orders with a tracked service or who have a very high rate of Item Not Received claims.

This is the third full holiday-shopping season eBay Australia has had to deal with competition from Amazon, which launched in Australia in December 2017, launched FBA in February 2018, and launched Prime in June 2018.

eBay emphasized the importance of sellers using tracking when shipping their orders, explaining:

“This year, COVID-19 has changed the way both sellers and carriers fulfil and deliver eBay orders, so it’s never been more important to ensure your orders are tracked. From 1 October 2020, if you use a tracked postage service and upload valid tracking information for your eBay orders, you’ll benefit from better Estimated Delivery Dates and increased seller protections.”

It’s a temporary change that runs throughout the holiday shopping season – from October 1 until at least January 2021.

eBay also updated its list of integrated carriers: “Hong Kong Post, UBI and La Poste are no longer available for overseas sellers sending items to Australia. USPS is also no longer available for Australian-based sellers sending an item overseas.”

The full announcement can be found on the eBay Australia announcement board, and eBay has additional information on the seller center area of the site.