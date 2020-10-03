eBay Set New Records in September 2020

eBay executive Jordan Sweetnam said the company saw new sales records set for various types of products in the month of September.

“There continue to be record-setting jumps in items like canning supplies, glue guns and jigsaw puzzles — and with cooler weather on the horizon, we’re seeing spikes around hot tubs and spas,” Sweetnam wrote.

“While many of us are still perfecting our DIY skills, there was also a considerable amount of ‘nesting’ and transforming our living spaces. Additionally, collectibles are on the rise — the emotional attachment that card collecting provides fans seems to be compounded by the continuing lack of physical events. All sports are different, but even in hockey, with the NHL playoffs just wrapped up (congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning) we’re seeing hockey card sales up +99%.”

eBay has 1.5 billion items listed by sellers and boasts 182 million active shoppers. Sweetnam compared September 2020 sales data with September 2019 in five areas, including automotive parts, crafts, and collectibles.

Canning supplies rose 1030%, collectible soccer cards rose 982%, and glue guns rose 452%.

Sweetnam also looked ahead to October and what sellers should be thinking about:

“With the weather cooling off, seeds are still sought-after but outdoor gardening in most parts of the country will come indoors with grow lights and hydroponics. While pool toy sales have subsided, we expect hot tub sales to stay strong. And while Halloween will happen, who knows what it will look like? We’re planning to share spooky home decor, treat bags and popular costume trends in the weeks ahead. And of course, don’t forget about all of the hot new tech releases coming… There’s already scarcity in new Microsoft and Sony game stations, VR continues to grow (I expect the launch of the Oculus Quest 2 will build on that) and with a new season of Apple products always comes a surge in pre-owned inventory.”

You can find Sweetnam’s post and the accompanying infographic with September highlights on the eBay Announcement Board.