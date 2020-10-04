Mercari Kicks Off Fall Flash Deals

Selling app Mercari has kicked off “Fall Flash Deals.” According to the announcement, “Beginning October 4th, we’ll take you on an 8-day crash course on how to get the best out of Mercari, whether you love to shop, are here to sell, or do a little of both. Even more exciting, we’ll throw in a super surprise for you: five 24-hour Flash Deals.”

October 4th was a “Learn Day” when the company sent tips on how shoppers could use the home screen to guide them to the best deals.

On October 5th, the first 100 shoppers per hour to view an item in Electronics will receive a $25 off coupon.

On October 6th, the first 100 shoppers per hour to view an item in Shoes will receive a $10 off coupon.

There will be three more “flash deals” to be announced. Presumably Mercari is funding the coupons.

You can read more on the Mercari Fall Flash Deals landing page.