Amazon Gives $10 Credit for Shopping from Small Sellers

Amazon is encouraging shoppers to buy from small businesses on its marketplace, and it’s running an intriguing promotion in conjunction with its upcoming Prime Day shopping event.

From today through October 12, Prime members who spend $10 on items from select small businesses will receive $10 to spend on Prime Day.

The promotion does not apply to all items from all small sellers. Amazon set up a landing page where Prime members can shop by product category, geographic region, and type of small business (woman-owned, innovators, Black-owned, military family-owned, family-owned, and makers).

The promotion accomplishes several things:

it helps the narrative that giant Amazon is good for small businesses;

it boosts sales (and gets shoppers shopping early);

it promotes Prime Day – and when shoppers return to spend their $10 on October 13- 14, they’re likely to spend more than $10.

It may also help attract more sellers to its marketplace. On the landing page for the promotion, there’s a link to “learn more about selling in Amazon’s store.”

A spokesperson told EcommerceBytes that the promotion is part of a $100 million investment in promotional activities to help small businesses increase sales and reach more customers during Prime Day and throughout the holiday season, including small business-specific storefronts and marquee placement on Amazon.com.

“2020 has been especially difficult for small businesses, but selling in Amazon’s store has enabled hundreds of thousands of small businesses to sustain and even grow their businesses through the pandemic,” she said, including Amazon Handmade Makers and innovative Amazon Launchpad sellers.

Be sure to read the FAQs and terms and conditions carefully – the main gist is as follows:

“Prime members: Purchase $10 of select small business products between September 28, 2020 and October 12, 2020 and earn a $10 credit to use on Prime Day. Exclusions apply. You’ll get $10 to spend on Amazon for Prime Day, starting October 13, 2020 at 12:00am (PT). Limit one per customer. See all terms and conditions below.”

And the FAQ, “What can I spend my credit on?” reads as follows:

“The $10 credit is good for purchases on Amazon.com or the Amazon shopping app. It does not apply to purchases of digital books, alcohol, Amazon Gift Cards, subscriptions, tax, shipping costs, gift wrapping charges, Prime memberships, digital products, or Prime Now orders. Other exclusions may apply.”

See more information on the Amazon website.