Amazon Announces Prime Day 2020: October 13-14

Amazon announced the date of its Prime Day sales event, and it’s highlighting small businesses.

An excerpt of the press release follows:

Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is Here in Time for the Holidays on October 13 & 14

To further its support of small businesses during COVID-19 and beyond, Amazon is investing an additional $100 million in special Prime Day and holiday promotional programs, and today through October 12, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store

Prime members get an early start to a season of savings with deep discounts on holiday must-haves across toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon Devices, and everything else you need and love

Prime Day will feature more than one million deals globally from top brands including Panasonic, Roborock, Keurig, Under Armour, Coleman, Simple Joys by Carter’s, adidas, Lacoste, Marvel, Ticwatch, and many more

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back in time for the holidays on October 13-14. The two-day shopping event delivers Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals across every category. Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13 and runs through Wednesday, October 14, for Prime members in the U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and – participating for the first time this year – Turkey and Brazil. Members can shop deals and top products for the holiday season including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices starting today and throughout the two-day epic deals event at amazon.com/primeday. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

Amazon is increasing its commitment to small business selling partners by designing Prime Day to support them with our biggest small business promotion yet. Starting today through October 12, Amazon will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store. This Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, Amazon will spend more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers. This has been a challenging year for many small businesses, and selling in Amazon’s stores has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales despite the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”

See the full announcement on AboutAmazon.com.