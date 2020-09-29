eBay to Hold Online Seller Conference in Germany

eBay is holding an event for sellers in Germany. eBay Open 2020.digital offers a 20-hour live broadcast on 3 channels from the eBay headquarters in Dreilinden.

eBay will webcast the event October 6 – 7, and unlike previous events held in real life, eBay Open 2020 will have no restrictions on the number of attendees.

The cost of attending virtually is €19.95. eBay is also offering one-on-one business development coaching for €39.00. “In an intensive consultation you will find out how you can optimize your strategies and make even more of your business on eBay!”

eBay Germany Managing Director Oliver Klinck will present opening remarks and then introduce his boss, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone, who will speak on the company’s global strategy.

Other sessions cover COVID-19, eBay Germany’s priorities, the “technology-driven redesign of eBay,” and a session on “How we are developing eBay for sellers,” presented by eBay Vice President of Seller Experience Harry Temkin. Google Germany’s Maike Schnell will present a session on changed user behavior and the opportunities and challenges it provides for retail.

Breakaway sessions will cover selling in specific categories, such as fashion, DIY, and garden. There’s a session on eBay fulfillment by Orange Connex, and sessions covering Terapeak and payments.

And there will be presentations by third-party companies including Deutsche Post and DHL, Parcel One, and Optiseller

You can find the more information and learn how to register on eBayOpen.de.