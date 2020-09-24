5th Person to Plead in eBay Cyberstalking Case

A fifth former eBay employee charged in a cyberstalking campaign will plead guilty before a Federal Judge in Boston next month, according to Bloomberg.

Philip Cooke was charged with participating in a cyberstalking campaign while he was a supervisor of security operations at eBay’s European and Asian offices. On July 7th, he was charged by Information with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.

The Waiver of Indictment and Plea to Information hearing will be conducted by video conference on October 27th in remote proceeding before Judge Allison D. Burroughs, according to the court docket entry filed today.

Four of Cooke’s alleged co-conspirators will appear before a judge in Boston on October 8th.

Two other former eBay employees, James Baugh and David Harville, were arrested on June 15th, bringing the total facing felony charges to seven.

