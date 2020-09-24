PayPal Experiences Technical Issues on Thursday (Resolved)

PayPal is experiencing technical issues that started Thursday morning and were ongoing as of this writing (Thursday afternoon).

DownDetector showed reports of problems coming in, and PayPal itself issued a notice showing it was a global issue that started at 10:18 am.

“We are experiencing an issue which may be affecting multiple products on the Production environment,” according to the alert, and said PayPal merchants might be encountering an elevated number of certain errors.

In addition, it wrote, “PayPal users may be experiencing “Sorry – your last action could not be completed” errors accessing the PayPal website (www.paypal.com) or when making a payment. Our technical teams are actively working towards resolving the issue.”

At 1:11 ET, PayPal issued the following update: “Our technical teams are continuing to work towards resolving the issue. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information.”

Given the description of the problem, it’s surprising there aren’t more reports of problems around the web.

Update 9/24/2020: PayPal called the issue resolved as of 1:59 pm.