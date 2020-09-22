eBay Swag Arrives in Time for Friday’s Sellerbration

Swag is arriving in time for eBay’s 25-year anniversary party on Friday. A virtual event due to the pandemic, the eBay Sellerbration will feature guest speakers, seller stories, and executives who will share eBay’s plans for partnering with its seller community.

eBay will also have a virtual DJ, trivia games, and networking – sellers can set up a profile “so other sellers can find you at the big party.” And they can create a personalized certificate to show they participated at the event.

eBay sent swag to sellers who pre-registered for the event, including tshirts and water bottles, and is encouraging them to record themselves and post the “unboxing” videos on social media using the hashtag #ebay25. (“Use #iagree to agree to our terms and conditions, and we may include your photo at the event,” it added.)

Some sellers were surprised by tchotchkes they received in the mail – it appears eBay may have sent extra goodies to those who are especially active on the eBay boards.

eBay had also sent $25 coupons last month to sellers who had been on the site since the mid-1990s, as well as distributing a 25% off coupon more broadly.

The event kicks off at 12 pm PT on Friday with a “pre-party.” The “main event” kicks off at 1 pm, and the “after party” runs from 2 – 3 pm.

You can search social media sites using the hashtag #ebay25 to see pictures of the swag and visit ebay25.com to learn more about the event.

Of course, eBay being eBay, some entrepreneurial sellers used the #ebay25 hashtag to promote items for sale on the marketplace, while others decorated critical posts with the anniversary hashtag.