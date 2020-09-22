Walmart Launches Shipping Templates for Marketplace Sellers

Walmart Marketplace is launching a new shipping template feature for sellers to streamline their shipping settings and boost visibility in search. “You can optimize your shipping settings and increase sales with 15+ easy-to-use templates that include custom configurations, flexible transit times, granular delivery regions, and reports,” it told sellers.

Walmart said sellers can use the templates, which will become available in October, to configure a more accurate delivery promise time based on their fulfillment operations and carrier transit times.

It explained how sellers could use the shipping template feature to set up two-day shipping for certain items – “You may not be able to offer free TwoDay shipping for your whole assortment, but you could offer it for your best sellers, smaller items, or ones that are guaranteed to ship quickly from your warehouse.”

Sellers can also create templates based on type of shipping carrier (“for example, if you use FedEx to ship heavy-weight orders, such as furniture, and USPS for low-weight orders, such as décor”).

That also allows sellers to set up regional delivery maps: “For example, if you’re based in California and ship orders via FedEx Ground, your shipping template could include two-, three-, four-, and five-day regions to offer a more precise shipping time based on customer location. As a result, you’ll benefit from a higher conversion in areas where you’re already delivering faster instead of having a flat five-day transit time to the entire country.”

Finally, Walmart advised sellers to create templates based on fulfillment centers for those with multiple facilities.

“By leveraging granular regions for multiple transit times, you can better optimize your shipping configurations for these regions and offer a faster and more precise shipping time,” Walmart wrote. “These improvements help your items rank better in search results, drive conversion, and ultimately boost sales. Granular regions were previously only available for TwoDay delivery, but now 140+ granular regions are available for all transit times.”

Sellers can begin configuring their shipping settings now and activate them once the Shipping Templates feature launches next month. Read more on the Walmart Marketplace blog.