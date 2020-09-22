Amazon Celebrates 5 Years of Handmade Marketplace

Amazon celebrated the 5-year anniversary of its Handmade marketplace by awarding five sellers $15,000 each.

Amazon said that since the launch of its Handmade store in 2015, over 100 artisans have surpassed $1 million in annual sales.

Amazon Handmade offers millions of products for sale, and tens of millions have been sold globally. Handmade’s top-selling categories include home, kitchen and jewelry.

“Through Amazon Handmade, Makers can reach customers across the globe, widening product distribution and creating a larger audience for their business and craft,” Amazon said. “Makers from more than 80 countries sell on Amazon Handmade, including India, Ukraine and more.”

Voting for the Amazon Handmade Anniversary Awards opened earlier this month. The five winners are: 16J Organics, Eyespire Designs, Greetings in Braille, Mojo Spa, and Ron’s Roses.

“Amazon Handmade is honored to give back to these businesses as they continue to grow,” Amazon wrote.

You can find more about the winners in Monday’s announcement on the About Amazon blog.