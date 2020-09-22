Sponsored Link
Etsy Reveals 100 Finalists in 2020 Design Awards

Etsy revealed the finalists for its 2020 Design Awards, aka the Etsies. Judges narrowed down the applicants to 100 shop owners who submitted their favorite item, which could be handcrafted, designed, or vintage.

The items were judged based on the following six criteria:

  • Quality: Overall level of craftsmanship and skill
  • Creativity & innovation: Is your item unique or imaginative?
  • Utility & functionality: Is your item functional? Does it serve its purpose?
  • ‘Wow’ factor: Is your item stunning?
  • Personal story: Your maker or curator story
  • Top-notch branding: Does your shop feature clear, compelling descriptions, excellent customer service, and high-quality photography?

“We were overwhelmed by the community’s enthusiastic response to the awards, as well as the breadth, variety, and quality of entries,” Etsy said in Tuesday’s announcement.

One Grand Prize winner will receive $15,000, $100 in Etsy Ads credits, and 100 free listing credits.

Ten category winners will receive $1,000 each, $50 in Etsy Ads credits, and 50 free listing credits.

Etsy is also inviting its community to select a People’s Choice award winner, who will receive $5,000, $75 in Etsy Ads credits, and 75 free listing credits.

You can learn more about the awards on EtsyDesignAwards.com, and take a peek at last year’s winners on this page.

