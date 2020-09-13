Amazon Opens New Fulfillment Center in California in Time for Peak Shopping Season

Amazon opened another fulfillment center in California, this one in Beaumont. The additional capacity comes as the online marketplace deals with the increase in shopping due to the pandemic and the peak holiday shopping season ahead.

The 640,000 square-foot fulfillment center will be used to fulfill small items such as books, electronics, school supplies and home goods, and it employs over 1,000 full-time associates.

You can get an idea of Amazon’s reach in California by perusing MWPVL’s chart listing Amazon fulfillment facilities (by country, then by state). MWPVL International is a supply chain and logistics company.

In the announcement, Amazon emphasized the jobs created at the new warehouse and wrote, “since 2010, Amazon has created more than 91,000 jobs in California and invested more than $50 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.”

It also stated that over 240,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in California were selling to customers in Amazon’s store, “creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.”

Amazon devoted some space in the press release to discussing how it was keeping employees save during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press release is available on the AboutAmazon.com corporate website.