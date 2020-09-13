Sponsored Link
PayPal Customers See Delay in Getting Funds

Ina Steiner
PayPal
PayPal customers turned to Twitter Sunday afternoon to ask where their funds were, and the tweets show just how upset people get when their money fails to show up in their accounts.

DownDetector showed a spike in reports after 3:30 pm ET.

PayPal acknowledged problem at 6 pm: “Some PayPal Customers may be encountering delays in funds received from new transactions showing up in their PayPal Balance on the PayPal website and PayPal Mobile App.”

The problem was global and hit the payment processor at 3:12 pm Eastern, according to PayPal’s notification:

“We are experiencing a system issue which may be affecting PayPal Balance on the Production environment. Some PayPal Customers may be encountering delays in funds received from new transactions showing up in their PayPal Balance on the PayPal website and PayPal Mobile App.

“Our technical teams are actively working towards resolving the issue.”

In the meantime, people continued turning to social media on Sunday evening to yell, show me the money!

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

