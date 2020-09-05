Labor Day shopping looks different this year, according to research firm Numerator. It surveyed 2,000 people who had verified Labor Day holiday purchases in 2019 and found that half of them (49%) expected to spend less this year.

Among those who planned to celebrate Labor Day in 2020, 62% expected to celebrate Labor Day differently this year, and 65% expected to shop differently. Only 6% expected to spend more this Labor Day than last.

The 49% of consumers who expected to spend less this year cited the following reasons:

66% celebrating on a smaller scale

39% more budget conscious

29% avoiding in-store shopping

21% due to a change in job situation

21% having already tapped into savings during the pandemic

Meanwhile, brands continue to try and get shoppers’ attention. In its analysis of Labor Day ad count, Numerator found that the number of advertisements containing Labor Day messaging was up 33% from the same period in 2019 (comparing the time frame up until 2 weeks prior to Labor Day).

Numerator found that brands that may not have typically advertised for Labor Day (e.g. household brands) were advertising this year – the reason: more people planned to spend Labor Day at home or in the area.

For example, three categories in Home & Garden and two in Household Needs incorporated Labor Day messaging into ads, indicating advertisers believed consumers were going to use the long weekend to continue home improvements and upgrades.

More information is included in the research announcement published on the Numerator.com website.