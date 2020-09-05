Walmart to Holiday Shoppers: Test Toys at Home

Walmart unveiled its list of top toys for the holiday shopping season featuring what it called the 36 hottest toys, “tested and selected by the real experts, kids.”

New this year – Walmart provided an interactive tool where shoppers can try out the toys virtually without leaving home – something that may appeal to parents during the pandemic:

“As a bonus for kids who want to experience the Top-Rated by Kids toys themselves, Walmart is excited to announce the launch of Walmart Wonder Lab. Starting today, kids can play and engage with hundreds of toys from the aisles of America’s Best Toy Shop. Created in partnership with eko, the Walmart Wonder Lab transports kids into a choice-driven experience where kids can unbox, test and play with this holiday season’s hottest toys without leaving home.”

Link to Walmart Top Toys

Link to Walmart Toy Wonder Lab

You can find the announcement on the Walmart website.