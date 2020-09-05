Sponsored Link
Walmart to Holiday Shoppers: Test Toys at Home

Walmart unveiled its list of top toys for the holiday shopping season featuring what it called the 36 hottest toys, “tested and selected by the real experts, kids.”

New this year – Walmart provided an interactive tool where shoppers can try out the toys virtually without leaving home – something that may appeal to parents during the pandemic:

“As a bonus for kids who want to experience the Top-Rated by Kids toys themselves, Walmart is excited to announce the launch of Walmart Wonder Lab. Starting today, kids can play and engage with hundreds of toys from the aisles of America’s Best Toy Shop. Created in partnership with eko, the Walmart Wonder Lab transports kids into a choice-driven experience where kids can unbox, test and play with this holiday season’s hottest toys without leaving home.”

Link to Walmart Top Toys

Link to Walmart Toy Wonder Lab

You can find the announcement on the Walmart website.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

  1. How Stupid,
    Better off teaching kids how to use very basic TOOLS.
    Hammer, screw driver, pliers….nails, screws, drills……
    Take your kids OUTSIDE to get a Healthy respect for NATURE.
    No wonder kids are so stupid……adults are LAZY……
    Heads full of mush…..

Leave a Reply