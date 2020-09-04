FedEx Is Ready for Holiday Peak, Offers Advice to Sellers

FedEx wants to be seen as a viable solution for online merchants this holiday shopping season. The shipping carrier issued a press release on Thursday touting services sellers look for, including: Saturday and Sunday deliveries; pickup and drop-off services; and freight service that offers delivery of heavy and bulky shipments inside customers‘ homes or businesses.

“Shippers can now ship packages as heavy as 150 pounds through FedEx Home Delivery,” it boasted.

But one of its executives also shared a message that sellers should heed: pull holiday promotions forward. FedEx Vice President of Global E-Commerce Marketing Ryan Kelly told his LinkedIn followers the company had been experiencing an “endless” peak since March, and said FedEx has been preparing for the continual increase in ecommerce shipments.

In what sounded a bit like a prayer entering into an even busier holiday-shopping period for the ecommerce industry, Kelly wrote:

“Fellow consumers, don’t wait to start your holiday shopping. Merchants, do everything you can to “flatten your curve” by pulling promotions forward to ensure the best possible consumer experience. And, Mother Nature, bring us good weather for safer and more timely deliveries by our astounding team members. #fedex #ecommerce #peak.”

Getting holiday shoppers to purchase gifts early in the season is every shipping carrier’s – and seller’s – wish.

In its press release this week, FedEx noted that it delivers to every address in the US, and said it offers Saturday residential service to over 96% of the U.S. population. And as of September 13, FedEx Ground will offer year-round Sunday residential coverage to nearly 95% of the U.S. population.

FedEx demonstrated its moves to increase capacity with facility investments across the network, including the following:

Six regional sortation facilities, each strategically located to serve large e-tailers in short-haul solutions

Four new automated stations

Eight new or expanded large package facilities that further enable the safe and efficient handling of items like TVs and furniture, which consumers are increasingly ordering online.

Expanding more than 50 existing facilities with additional material handling equipment and automation

Shippers can now ship packages as heavy as 150 pounds through FedEx Home Delivery.

See the full press release on the FedEx website.