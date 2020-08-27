Amazon to Offer 3 Weeks of ‘Early’ Black Friday Deals Open to All

Amazon will launch Early Black Friday Deals this year, according to an announcement on the UK seller board. And shoppers won’t have to be a Prime member to qualify – though what paying Prime members will think of that, we don’t know.

The Early Black Friday Deals will run from October 26 through November 19.

“Lightning Deals, 7-Day Deals, and vouchers/coupons (EU) submission windows for Early Black Friday Deals, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are now open on Seller Central,” Amazon told sellers. “You can submit your ASINs now for the chance to have your deal selected to run in our upcoming events.”

UK sellers will have until October 19 to submit Early Black Friday Deals for Week 1, October 26 for Week 2, and November 2 for Week 3.

FBA sellers will have to get their inventory to Amazon Fulfillment Centers by November 6 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It isn’t clear if Amazon will offer the same deals in the US.

You can find the announcement on the UK section of the Amazon Seller Central board.