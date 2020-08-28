Etsy Echoes eBay Concerns over Postal Delays

Etsy is seeing postal delays, a problem for the over 90% percent of its US sellers who rely on the USPS. And, echoing an announcement from eBay 2 weeks ago, it’s exploring options.

“We work closely with our partners at the biggest shipping carriers to give Etsy sellers access to the best rates and services available,” the marketplace told sellers in an announcement on Thursday. “We’re always looking at alternative options we can offer to Etsy sellers to give them the great rates and exceptional service they expect.”

Rival eBay had told sellers on August 11th to stay tuned for developments as it worked on “other affordable, more reliable delivery options.”

In addition to looking for options, Etsy outlined other ways it was supporting sellers experiencing postal delays.

In April, Etsy added an extra day to USPS delivery estimates, and said it was continuing to closely track delivery times and would add additional days to estimates if needed. It also added extra days to delivery estimates for countries outside the US.

Etsy pointed out it offered discounts off retail postage rates, and it said, “we have your back if something goes wrong.”

“These are challenging times for small business owners who rely on the postal service,” it wrote. “During this time, we’ve paused Etsy’s order dissatisfaction rate (ODR). This means that low reviews or cases you receive as a result of shipping issues outside of your control will not have any impact on your shop’s standing on Etsy.” (Reach out to Etsy Support with any questions about reviews or cases, it advised.)

It also offered advice for sellers, such as communicating with customers, and provided examples of language they could use when crafting letters to buyers about delays.

Etsy also encouraged sellers to contact their congressperson in support of a Senate bill that would provide additional funding for the USPS during COVID-19 and provide more long-term stability.

You can find the full post on the Etsy Seller Handbook.