eBay Says Making It Liable for Defective Products Would Harm Sellers

eBay said California’s Product Liability bill AB 3262 would cripple small businesses and harm both sellers and buyers.

eBay wrote about the bill on its government relations eBay Main Street blog on Thursday. It took a different approach than Etsy, whose CEO on Tuesday slammed Amazon for supporting the bill. Josh Silverman wrote on the Etsy corporate blog, “Amazon is taking bold steps to wipe out its competitors by promoting complex, hard-to-comply-with legislation that only they can afford to absorb.”

eBay said its commitment to consumer safety was long-standing and a central value. “While AB 3262 has the well-intended goal of protecting consumers from defective products, the bill would do little to achieve that goal. AB 3262 would instead raise costs and limit choices for California consumers and small businesses that use third-party marketplaces to reach millions of buyers around the world.”

eBay only mentioned Amazon obliquely, writing, “The bill would also have the seemingly unintended consequence of further cementing dominant ecommerce retailers who can absorb these costs.”

The California Legislature has until August 31 to pass the bill, eBay said. “We will continue to keep Main Street Members updated.”

You can find the full post on the eBayMainStreet.com website.