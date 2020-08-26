Amazon Tells Sellers to Check Authenticity of the Products They Sell

Amazon shared some best practices with sellers on ensuring the quality and authenticity of their products so customers receive items in the condition they expect, resulting in a consistent buying experience.

Top on the list was advice to sellers to make sure they know their suppliers. “Reduce the risk of complaints by researching the manufacturers, resellers, and suppliers from whom you purchase goods. Take time to check the products you source before you sell them to ensure that they are authentic and that the product and all associated parts work as expected and are free of any damage.”

The advice could be a sign that Amazon is going to crack down harder on third-party sellers, including those who engage in “retail arbitrage.” The second practice Amazon shared was, “Keep all documents and records of transactions, such as purchase orders and invoices establishing that you sourced products from reliable suppliers.” Sellers often debate whether a receipt from a retailer where they acquired items on clearance will stand up to Amazon scrutiny.

Some advice seems painfully obvious – for example, “If your product is generic, do not list the product under a branded ASIN” – but it may be a sign that some sellers are not currently complying. Amazon also advised sellers to make it clear that generic items compatible with a branded products are not that brand’s product.

Condition is also a concern: “Clearly state whether your products are in new, used, or refurbished condition and list your products under the most appropriate Amazon category,” Amazon said.

Storing and packing properly and checking expiration dates also made it on the list of best practices for third-party selling.

Ensuring third-party merchants adhere to best practices is critical – they contribute to over half of the paid units sold on Amazon.

You can find the full post on Amazon.com Seller Central.