Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

UPS to Add Capacity as Demand Surges

Ina Steiner
UPS shipping
UPS to Add Capacity as Demand Surges

UPS is adding capacity by expanding its facility air operations in Kansas City, the company announced this week. Included in the renovation project is an expansion of its ramp from two aircraft parking spots to five.

Construction will begin in late October and is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.

In addition to the new ramp, UPS also will install new sorting equipment at the gateway, more than tripling package handling capacity to 5,000 packages per hour, it stated.

The shipping carrier noted in its recent quarterly earnings report that demand for residential delivery in the US surged in the second quarter, driving total average daily volume up 22.8% to 21.1 million packages, and driving B2C shipment growth up 65.2%.

CEO Carol Tomé said UPS has the capacity to handle the peak volume it anticipates this year, and she pointed to the company’s 15,000 access points that will help it address capacity issues.

UPS also noted that nearly 75% of the US population will get Saturday ground residential service prior to the peak season.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply