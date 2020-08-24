eBay Celebrates 25 Years with a Look Back at Iconic Moments

Pierre Omidyar created the eBay website over a Labor Day weekend in 1995, which was called AuctionWeb at the time. In an interview in 2010, Omidyar talked about eBay’s feedback system that was predicated on the belief that people are basically good. He said the feedback system was a gratifying testament to human nature and the fundamental goodness of human nature.

On Friday, eBay published a 4-part series of posts on its blog in celebration of its 25-year anniversary. In “eBay Celebrates 25 Years: Passions and Interests Shoppers Can’t Live Without” (link), eBay reviews trends in sports, fandom, and fashion.

In “eBay Celebrates 25 Years: The Evolution of Collectible Sneakers, Watches and Trading Cards” (link), eBay says “sneaker culture” was born on its marketplace and also looks at luxury watches and trading cards.

In “The Most Interesting & Expensive Items Ever Sold on the Marketplace” (link), eBay lists 25 items ranging from a Magic The Gathering PSA 10 Alpha Black Lotus Card for $250,000, to Gigayacht for $168 million.

In “Iconic Cultural Moments That Shaped Shopping Carts” (link), eBay looks back at the top trends and events that shaped the platform every year since its launch. Beanie Babies kicks off the list (1995).

Also on the list of iconic cultural moments are the Blackberry (1999) and the iPod (2001), Harry Potter (2009) and Marie Kondo (2011), the fidget spinner (2017) and Black Panther (2018).

eBay ends the list with “DIY” in 2020, writing, “COVID-19 completely reshaped the world, especially how people spent their time, from making banana bread and DIY face masks to getting a Peloton. Sales for bread machines alone spiked 800% YoY.”