Amazon Adds New Product Types and Attributes to Catalog

Amazon added new Product Types and attributes, it announced on Friday. It introduced the new Product Types Coat, Tunic, and Kurta, with different attributes for each type of product.

The marketplace went on to explain the following:

“We also have new attributes you can add to existing Product Types. When creating a listing, you can view these new or modified Product Types in Seller Central by navigating through Inventory, Add Products via upload, and selecting the appropriate template to download. These changes will not affect your existing selection but you can provide these additional attributes through the Add a Product Tool and Bulk upload.”

You can find the post and leave a comment on the Amazon Seller Central announcement board.