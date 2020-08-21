Sponsored Link
Ina Steiner
Etsy
Etsy Celebrates Labor Day with a Seller Opt-in Sale

Etsy is hosting a special sale on Labor Day weekend and is inviting sellers to participate. Sellers are the ones who subsidize the savings for shoppers, of course, not the marketplace.

“Just schedule your sale for September 4-7 and offer a 20% off discount on your entire shop,” Etsy wrote. “Participating in Etsy’s Labor Day sales event could lead to more sales throughout the holiday season,” it said in an accompanying article on the Etsy Seller Handbook.

Labor Day, aka Labour Day and Fete du Travail in Canada, is celebrated on the first Monday in September – this year, the holiday falls on September 7th.

Etsy encouraged sellers to consider running a sale to clear out summer inventory, preview fall inventory, or attract early holiday shoppers.

You can find the announcement on the Etsy Announcement Board where you’ll find a link to a page to turn on the sale for your shop’s items.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

