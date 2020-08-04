Amazon Sellers Will Pay 2% Higher Fees in UK

Amazon is raising fees in the UK to cover the country’s new Digital Services Tax. Amazon told sellers it had entered into discussions with the government to take an approach that would not impact its “selling partners,” but apparently was unsuccessful.

“Now that the legislation has passed, we want to inform you that we will be increasing Referral fees, Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) fees, monthly FBA storage fees and Multichannel Fulfilment (MCF) fees by 2% in the UK to reflect this additional cost. We will not apply the increased charges retroactively, but starting 1 September 2020, the fee types listed above will increase.”

Amazon also introduced a new return feature for seller fulfilled orders in the UK: “Once you enable this feature, customers will automatically receive a prepaid return shipping label from your seller account for return requests that fall within Amazon’s return policy, without the need of your one-off return approval.”

The feature is optional, and you can learn more on Amazon Seller Central Europe.

In related news, CNBC reports Amazon has been given approval to buy a minority stake in U.K. food delivery start-up Deliveroo.