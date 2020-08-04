Amazon Opens in Sweden

Amazon announced today it is preparing to launch the Swedish Amazon.se store “to delight local customers and give sellers the opportunity to expand their European business even further.”

According to Reuters, shoppers in Sweden must currently buy from the company’s other European marketplaces, such as Germany, forcing them to pay higher delivery charges.

Amazon told sellers that it would soon make available Seller Central Sweden as a seventh country in EU seller accounts. “With the same monthly Professional selling fees and referral fees, you can access all seven European Amazon stores.”

“In the coming weeks, we will notify you via email once Seller Central Sweden is available. Be sure to check in your Notification Preferences that your email address for important technical notifications and business updates is up to date,” it wrote in the announcement on Seller Central.