Etsy Eggs on Shoppers with Mastercard Sweepstakes

Etsy is kicking off the month of August with a weekly sweepstakes to encourage shoppers to buy and pay for their purchases with Mastercard.

In addition to giving away $5,000 to a lucky winner each week, it will also give $5,000 to the seller from whom the buyer purchased.

Shoppers will automatically receive one entry into the Sweepstakes each time they use their Mastercard card to make an eligible online purchase transaction on Etsy.com during the promotion period.

Be sure to read the terms carefully, as restrictions apply.

Etsy announced the sweepstakes on the Etsy blog. “Whether you’re sending your BFF some cheer from afar or dropping off a care package for a close neighbor, these days, nothing feels quite so good as treating your favorite people (and yes, that includes yourself) to a sweet little pick-me-up. What’s even better? Supporting small businesses in the process,” it wrote.