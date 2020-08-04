Walmart Gives Fashion-Selling Tips to Marketplace Sellers

Walmart is offering advice to fashion sellers on a special landing page designed to help them succeed on its marketplace. The retailer says it anticipates a very different holiday shopping season this year thanks to the changes in consumer behavior wrought by the pandemic.

In addition to tips and advice, it is providing a form where sellers can submit an application to connect with Walmart’s fashion category team, which it said may be able to help promote merchants’ “competitively priced items that have best-seller potential on Walmart.com.” (Submissions will be monitored through August 31, 2020.)

Found on the “Fashion category strategies and trends to drive a successful Holiday 2020 sales season” page are trends, such as the shift in demand for more sleepwear and “cozy clothes” thanks to the increase in people working from home. (Walmart also mentions the trend toward matching sleepwear sets – who hasn’t seen at least one photo of a family dressed in the same outfit in an ad or in their social media feed?)

Among the specific guidance offered are the following:

Popular prints include plaid, buffalo, fair isles and holiday patterns.

Fall and winter season will see increased sales of flannels and sweaters, Sherpa jackets, puffer vests and sweatpants.

Customers lean towards packs with multiples of three, featuring related items or color variation.

Walmart also told marketplace sellers that while online sales may accelerate, “the challenge is that you may have to deal with a lot more product returns if your listings are not accurate, or your inventory isn’t accurate.”

Check out the full post on Walmart.com – and get ready for what may be an unusual holiday shopping season ahead.