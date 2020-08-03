Etsy Expands Payments to Seven New Markets

Etsy announced it has rolled out its payments platform in seven new markets. Sellers in Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, South Africa, Turkey and the Philippines can now enroll.

In the US and other markets, the program is mandatory. We sought clarification about seller requirements in the latest countries to join the program. An Esty spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Similar to our Etsy Payments launches in other markets, sellers in countries where Etsy Payments is available will eventually be required to enroll. We wanted to give sellers in these new markets early access to all the benefits of Etsy Payments, so we gave them advanced notice when it launched with an option to enroll right away. Many sellers in these countries have already started using Etsy Payments.”

In today’s announcement, Etsy Chief Product Officer Kruti Patel Goyal said Etsy will continue to expand the program and wrote, “we plan on rolling out Etsy Payments in at least three more markets this year.”

In her post, Goyal also made the case for Etsy Payments, writing the following:

“Sellers who enroll in Etsy Payments are able to offer multiple payment options, reaching even more potential customers and sales. When a buyer comes to a shop that offers Etsy Payments, they can securely pay how they want, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Etsy Gift Cards and of course all major credit card networks. Sales made through Etsy Payments are eligible for Etsy’s Seller Protection Policy, meaning Etsy can better support sellers should an issue with a buyer arise. Finally, sellers can more easily manage all their Etsy shop’s financial information in one place and take advantage of fast and flexible deposits.”

You can find her full post on the Etsy corporate blog.