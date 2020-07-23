Sponsored Link
eBay UK Rolls Out New Buyer-Cancellation Requirement

eBay changed the rules around buyer cancellations in the UK to conform with the policy for US sellers. As of last week, sellers may no longer simply cancel an order if requested by a buyer and get full protection – they must make sure the buyer sends a cancellation request.

UK sellers should also be particularly mindful that eBay will automatically relist items in cases where sellers accept the buyer cancellation and issue a refund.

That was a sticking point for US sellers when eBay instituted the auto-relist of cancelled items policy last year, announced as part of the Spring Seller Update.

Read about the new UK policy on the eBay UK announcement board.

