Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in El Paso

Amazon will open a new fulfillment center in El Paso, Texas. The first in the city, it is expected to open next year.

“We’re excited to be growing our operations in West Texas and look forward to building out our network in El Paso,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment.

The 625,000 square-foot fulfillment center will feature Amazon robotics and will be used to fulfill small items such as books, electronics and toys.

As always, it’s interesting to note how Amazon touts its contributions to cities and states in press releases when it opens new operations, such as the following paragraph from this week’s announcement:

“Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $10.5 billion into its local fulfillment center infrastructure and through compensation to thousands of employees in the state. Amazon’s investments in Texas contributed an additional $9 billion into the Texas economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 32,000+ indirect jobs on top of the company’s direct hires.”