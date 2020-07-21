Sponsored Link
eBay Bans Sale of Certain Pet Meds Citing COVID Policy

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay has banned the sale of certain pet medication citing its policy around potential cures for COVID-19. The ban applies to products containing Ivermectin on all eBay sites, according to the announcement found on the eBay Australia board.

“Ivermectin is a medication that is commonly found in pet products that are used to treat parasite infestations,” eBay stated. “Research has been released around the potential use of the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 in humans.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a letter in April warning not to use Ivermectin intended for animals as a treatment for COVID-19 in humans. People should never take animal drugs, the agency said in its letter: “FDA is concerned about the health of consumers who may self-medicate by taking ivermectin products intended for animals, thinking they can be a substitute for ivermectin intended for humans.”

The FDA also noted it had established a task force to closely monitor online marketplaces for fraudulent COVID-19 products.

You can find eBay’s July 21st policy announcement on the eBay Australia Announcement Board.

