eBay Bans Sale of Certain Pet Meds Citing COVID Policy

eBay has banned the sale of certain pet medication citing its policy around potential cures for COVID-19. The ban applies to products containing Ivermectin on all eBay sites, according to the announcement found on the eBay Australia board.

“Ivermectin is a medication that is commonly found in pet products that are used to treat parasite infestations,” eBay stated. “Research has been released around the potential use of the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 in humans.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a letter in April warning not to use Ivermectin intended for animals as a treatment for COVID-19 in humans. People should never take animal drugs, the agency said in its letter: “FDA is concerned about the health of consumers who may self-medicate by taking ivermectin products intended for animals, thinking they can be a substitute for ivermectin intended for humans.”

The FDA also noted it had established a task force to closely monitor online marketplaces for fraudulent COVID-19 products.

You can find eBay’s July 21st policy announcement on the eBay Australia Announcement Board.