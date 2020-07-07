eBay Advises Sellers on USPS International Tracking Changes

eBay alerted sellers about changes to the US Postal Service’s international delivery confirmation that took effect last week (July 1), and it touted its own Global Shipping Program as an alternative to using USPS.

eBay’s July 6th post said the Postal Service reduced the number of countries providing electronic delivery confirmation services for First Class International Packages and listed the countries still offering tracking.

The change does not apply to USPS Priority Mail International shipments.

eBay said packages sent using eBay international standard delivery or the Global Shipping Program were not impacted and “are alternatives for international shipments with electronic tracking information.”

eBay warned sellers of the risk of claims arising from packages not offering end-to-end tracking. “There is some risk of receiving an ‘item not received’ request due to the buyer’s inability to track their order’s progress if you’ve shipped items through USPS’ first class international service to countries where delivery confirmation is not available,” it wrote.

You can find the full announcement on the eBay.com website.