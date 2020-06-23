BigCommerce Launches New Design Tool for Online Sellers

Ecommerce platform BigCommerce launched a new design tool on Tuesday that makes it easy for online sellers to create “next-generation” shopping experiences.

Page Builder enables drag-and-drop design functionality across sellers’ entire ecommerce storefront. The company explained in its announcement:

“Now natively available to BigCommerce merchants across all plan types, Page Builder simplifies a brand’s ability to quickly build new and edit existing pages with drag-and-drop blocks of content called widgets—including individual products, carousels, text blocks, branded images and video, promotional banners, buy buttons, blocks of custom HTML and more.”

BigCommerce Chief Product Officer Jimmy Duvall said Page Builder allows brands to build a world-class ecommerce storefront, faster, but also makes it much easier for merchants to take their business online for the first time.

The new feature allows sellers to change the look and feel of their store without the need to hire developers.

