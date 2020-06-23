Amazon Fashion Plugs Small Businesses in Big Style

Amazon regularly points to its platform as being helpful to small businesses as it faces increasing pressure from regulators and lawmakers over the global giant’s market dominance.

Yesterday was no different as the company kicked off its first Amazon Fashion Big Style Sale event, with a spokesperson telling EcommerceBytes it was “a global celebration of savings for customers from hundreds of emerging small businesses and well-known fashion brands.”

She pointed to five small businesses that were offering between 20% – 30% off on their brands, from Alexander Del Rossa sleep and loungewear to HONEYCAT jewelry. However, she was unable to provide us with the number of small businesses participating in the sale.

Make no mistake, Amazon is plugging large brands in the sale as well, including Levi’s, Calvin Klein, and adidas; as well as Amazon’s own private-label brands such as Amazon Essentials.

In addition, Amazon promoted a new collaboration called Concept 3 by Skechers, a line of footwear that Sketchers is making available exclusively on Amazon.

And it cited small fashion businesses including Shoshanna, 9Seed, Eberjey, Hope & Henry and HONEYCAT; Common Threads: and Vogue x Amazon Fashion as well as brands from Shopbop including Cushnie, Stella Jean and FAITHFULL THE BRAND.

The spokesperson said the event kicked off on June 22 and but did not provide an end date. The banner promoting the event that ran on Monday is no longer in rotation on the homepage, but the event landing page is still live on Amazon.com.