Etsy Helps Buyers Try Out Seller Artwork on Their Walls

Etsy introduced an Augmented Reality (AR) feature in its mobile app to help create buyer confidence and boost sales.

The new feature is available for listings in Paintings, Photography, and Prints. Etsy told sellers, “Buyers can test your products in their homes with our new beta feature.”

When a shopper sees an eligible item on the Etsy app, the listing will display a hexagonal icon on the top right corner of the photo.

“After tapping the icon, a camera view appears and the buyer is prompted to move their phone around for better imaging. Once imaging is complete, an AR-view of the listing image appears along with adjustable size settings based on the listing attributes.”

Etsy provided sellers with tips to take advantage of the new feature. For example, “The first listing photo should clearly show the item being sold, and not include other items,” and, “The item in the photo should be facing straight forward, not at an angle.”

You can read the full announcement on the Etsy Seller Handbook.