Online Marketplace Bonanza Creates Seller Advisory Panel

Bonanza created a Seller Advisory Panel and today, it announced the inaugural members. Greg Braukus, who joined the company in January to run the marketplace and reconnect with sellers, described the purpose of the panel in a blog post:

“The Seller Advisory Panel will provide critical insights and guidance on multiple levels of our business. First and foremost, they will bring a much-needed voice into the development of our product roadmap and our strategic planning. On a more tactical level, they will also assist with completing surveys, evaluating new tools, and sharing their business perspectives.”

Braukus said the sellers offered diverse products and had different levels of business and technical experience. “We are looking forward to hearing unfiltered feedback that will provide data and insights into current usage,” he said.

The post included the names, shop names, and background of the 12 panelists, who sell items such as fashion jewelry, automotive products, antiques, books, collectibles, sports related wall décor, handmade goods, memorial and funeral supplies, vintage goods, and clothing.

Other marketplaces have created such seller advisory groups.

In 2016, Etsy created a 15-member Seller Advisory Board to provide feedback about the challenges sellers faced and, in its words, “to play a key role in shaping the way future decisions are made.”

And in 1999, eBay launched a program called Voices in which over 100 participants gave eBay feedback on changes before they went public. Some Voices members acted as eBay’s biggest advocates without necessarily disclosing their relationship to the company.

You can find the announcement and read about the panelists on this Bonanza blog post.