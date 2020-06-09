Cost to Ship Internationally Goes Up in July

Beware: USPS international shipping rates are going up in July, according to Supply Chain Dive.

IMAG’s Kate Muth told the publication that many postage service providers received new USPS contracts in late May but have yet to alert shippers. As she noted, they must update software and pricing algorithms in a compressed time period.

Remember when the US pressured the UPU to raise shipping costs for packets coming from China? The UPU member countries agreed to a deal in which some countries would be allowed to self-declare rates as of July 1, 2020.

More background is found in this September EcommerceBytes article.

Muth said there’s now a “less standardized global cross-border postage structure.”

Stay tuned for more information, and get ready to assess costs by country so you can make informed decisions about whether to continue selling to buyers in each region.