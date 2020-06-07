eBay to Run Ads on TV, Has a Gift for Store Sellers

eBay is launching a TV ad campaign this month that focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses. Senior Vice President Jordan Sweetnam announced the news in a blog post where he shared the news about eBay’s strong second-quarter performance.

Sweetnam said the ad campaign is one example of how eBay is investing to keep eBay top of mind. “In the past you’ve heard us say that TV isn’t a top priority, but a lot has changed and we’re excited to get your message out there,” he said.

eBay is also giving Store sellers an extra coupon to apply toward eBay-branded shipping supplies. “We know you are shipping record volumes so we wanted to give you the supplies to be successful,” he said.

He also shared information about eBay’s recent performance including the following facts:

eBay second-quarter GMV will grow 23-26% compared to last year’s Q2.

eBay attracted 6 million new and reactivated buyers in April and May, and its buyer growth is accelerating.

All major “verticals” (product categories) are growing, including Home & Garden, Electronics, Fashion, Auto Parts, and Collectibles.

eBay is seeing more organic traffic.

Thousands of small businesses have started to sell on eBay since March.

You can read the full announcement on the eBay Seller announcement board, and you can leave a comment on the EcommerceBytes Blog.

