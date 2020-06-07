Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

eBay to Run Ads on TV, Has a Gift for Store Sellers

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay to Run Ads on TV, Has a Gift for Store Sellers

eBay is launching a TV ad campaign this month that focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses. Senior Vice President Jordan Sweetnam announced the news in a blog post where he shared the news about eBay’s strong second-quarter performance.

Sweetnam said the ad campaign is one example of how eBay is investing to keep eBay top of mind. “In the past you’ve heard us say that TV isn’t a top priority, but a lot has changed and we’re excited to get your message out there,” he said.

eBay is also giving Store sellers an extra coupon to apply toward eBay-branded shipping supplies. “We know you are shipping record volumes so we wanted to give you the supplies to be successful,” he said.

He also shared information about eBay’s recent performance including the following facts:

  • eBay second-quarter GMV will grow 23-26% compared to last year’s Q2.
  • eBay attracted 6 million new and reactivated buyers in April and May, and its buyer growth is accelerating.
  • All major “verticals” (product categories) are growing, including Home & Garden, Electronics, Fashion, Auto Parts, and Collectibles.
  • eBay is seeing more organic traffic.
  • Thousands of small businesses have started to sell on eBay since March.

You can read the full announcement on the eBay Seller announcement board, and you can leave a comment on the EcommerceBytes Blog.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

Leave a Reply