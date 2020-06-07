Sponsored Link
eBay to Launch Affiliate Plan for Sellers

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay will launch a new affiliate plan for sellers to encourage them to drive traffic to the eBay marketplace. The eBay Partner Network program (ePN) rewards affiliate marketers for driving traffic and sales and is set to launch a new plan for sellers.

The news comes as eBay makes some unpopular changes to ePN, including news that eBay is decommissioning the Dynamic Feed Generator at the end of June, which we reported on the AuctionBytes Blog on Sunday.

eBay Vice President of Seller Operations and Engagement Marni Levine made the announcement in a video, available on YouTube.

She did not provide specifics, but said eBay would announce the plan in about 3 weeks.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

