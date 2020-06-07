eBay to Launch Affiliate Plan for Sellers

eBay will launch a new affiliate plan for sellers to encourage them to drive traffic to the eBay marketplace. The eBay Partner Network program (ePN) rewards affiliate marketers for driving traffic and sales and is set to launch a new plan for sellers.

The news comes as eBay makes some unpopular changes to ePN, including news that eBay is decommissioning the Dynamic Feed Generator at the end of June, which we reported on the AuctionBytes Blog on Sunday.

eBay Vice President of Seller Operations and Engagement Marni Levine made the announcement in a video, available on YouTube.

She did not provide specifics, but said eBay would announce the plan in about 3 weeks.