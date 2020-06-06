Sponsored Link
Sellers Pan Amazon’s New Payments Dashboard

Ina Steiner
Amazon
Amazon launched a newly designed payments dashboard on Friday, and sellers’ initial reaction is – bring back the old page!

“To simplify your financial experience, you can find key information from all your account types on a single page on the new Payments dashboard,” Amazon wrote in its announcement, which continued:

“You can access the Payments Dashboard by selecting Payments under the Reports tab. You can learn more about the dashboard through the Take Tour link.

“At the top of the page, you can see your Total Balance and Funds Available for disbursement. Select the Account Type and Settlement Period to see components that make up your Total Balance. This includes categories like Sales, Refunds, Expenses, and Account Reserves.

“For additional analysis, you will continue to have access to transactions through the Transaction View tab. You can download detailed financial reports through the All Statements and Date Range Report tabs.”

One seller summed up the initial reaction from sellers: “This is a waste of color ink for graphics and pretty designs. This is an accounting report that needs to be printed for QuickBooks entry and not for visual decoration. At least provide a “Printer-Friendly” option that is straightforward and not fancy. I disagree that this is “simplifying my financial experience.””

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

