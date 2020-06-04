eBay Declares June Selling and Traffic Month

eBay declared June both “Traffic Month” and “Sell on eBay Month” in a bid to boost sales by current business sellers and to attract new sellers to the site.

eBay kicked off a promotion that gives first-time sellers up to 5 completely fee-free sales in the month of June as part of the Sell on eBay campaign.

It also continued to promote its Up & Running program to attract brick-and-mortar retailers to its platform and opened it up to sellers in Mexico and Brazil. The Up & Running landing page on eBay.com explains, “No selling fees for new businesses through June 30 and everything you need to make your eBay Store successful.”

This week, eBay also kicked off Traffic Month, explaining it is a “month’s worth of insights on how we can partner to drive traffic to your listings and connect buyers with what you’re selling.”

In an announcement, eBay advised sellers to learn more about its marketing efforts by watching this week’s “Traffic Month” interview with its head of marketing, Andrea Stairs on YouTube.

Future Traffic Month topics will include the following:

Week 2: Google Shopping and how to ensure your listings show up

Week 3: Connecting with more buyers through social media

Week 4: Driving traffic and earnings with the eBay Partner Network

You can find the announcement on the eBay Seller Announcement Board.