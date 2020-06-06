EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – June 7, 2020

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Hi Ina,

I received this letter from eBay as a seller informing me of the extended return timeframe of 35 business days. Counting the MBG (eBay Money Back Guarantee) timeframe this equates to 80 calendar days of return period.

“Under the terms of the return policy, you will need to pay for the return postage, an eBay label has been provided to your buyer to ship the item back to you.

“(Due) to the impact of Covid-19, the amount of time the buyer has to return the item has been extended. If the buyer does not return the item within 35 business days, then we will automatically close the return and remove any negative feedback left by the buyer.”

Chris

Dear Ina,

The last 3 cheap things I bought from China on Ebay were bad deals:

1) LED pointers – 1 arrived, was broken

2) Battery terminal cleaner – never arrived.

3) Braided leather cord for bolo ties – never arrived.

I imagine they ship this stuff, just never gets here. I see that highest feedback Chinese vendors seem to have is around 98%. It’s cheap, but if never arrives…

No more for me,

Best,

Martin

Visit the Letters to the Editor blog for more letters from readers published recently.

Send your letter to the editor by emailing ina@auctionbytes.com with “Letters to the Editor” in the subject line (remember to include your name as you would like it to appear).